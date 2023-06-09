Welcome to 1096 County Road 118 in Riesel, Texas! This stunning property features approximately 130 acres of versatile land, perfect for hay production or pasture use. With improved grasses, cross fencing, two stock ponds, and a wet weather creek, this property is ideal for agricultural ventures or peaceful rural living. Nestled on this expansive land is a charming two-story home built in 2018, showcasing five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open floor plan enhances natural light and provides a spacious feel. The main floor conveniently features a primary bedroom and office, while additional bedrooms upstairs accommodate guests or family members. Step onto the back porch patio for breathtaking views of the land. The swimming pool provides a refreshing retreat during hot summer days, perfect for relaxation and outdoor entertainment. The property includes a barn with horse stalls, a designated chicken area, and a workshop. Equestrian enthusiasts will appreciate the safe and comfortable environment for horses, while the workshop has a versatile space for hobbies or projects. Please note that farm equipment is sold separately, allowing you the flexibility to customize tools and machinery according to your needs. Experience the serenity of country living with the comforts of a spacious and well-appointed home at 1096 County Road 118. With vast acreage, a pool, barn, and workshop, this property presents a desirable package for those seeking a harmonious blend of nature, comfort, and versatility. Don't miss out on this opportunity to embrace the best of rural living!