5 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $2,895,000

Outdoorsman's Dream! This 80+/- acre property features a 21+/- acre private aerated lake and separate pond. This custom lake was made with attention to detail. There are two floating docks. One is a covered Pond King. There are areas specifically designed to increase spawning and a duck blind. There is fencing in place to keep fish in the lake when it overflows. This land is under a wildlife exemption which keeps the taxes very low. There are 28 bird houses on the property as well as part of the wildlife management. Stocked with Florida Largemouth Bass, Blue Cat, Crappie, Bluegill Perch, Redear, Channel Cat, and Grass Carp. On top of the amazing lake there are Whitetail Deer that come onto the property. There is a Tank Blind tower stand that sits on the backside of the property (holds several adults for bow/rifle hunting) that overlooks 3 separate food plots. The home on this property was custom designed and has amazing views of the lake. Open living, dining, and kitchen. There are 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. One bedroom could be a great office. The gourmet kitchen features Monogram appliances and a large propane cooktop and electric ovens. There is also an ice machine, warming drawer, water softener, and reverse osmosis system. There is a 2 car attached carport with closed in storage. Sprinkler system with low flow sprinkler heads. Inground chlorine pool with LED lights and waterfall. There is also a 24'X12'+/- storage building with roll up door. In addition there is a 50'X40'+/- metal shop with concrete floors and doors on both ends. There are carports outside of it for extra storage also. The property is completely fenced and has cross fencing. This entire property has been meticulously maintained and they hope whomever purchases it gets many years of enjoyment watching the bass jump, ducks fly, birds chirp, deer stride across the property, and all of the other wildlife. So many memories to be made here! This entire property is breathtaking.
5 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $2,895,000
