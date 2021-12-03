80+- acre property has custom 21 acre aerated lake, separate pond. 2 floating docks. Duck blind. Land under wildlife exemption-keeps taxes very low. Stocked with Florida Largemouth Bass, Blue Cat, Crappie, Bluegill Perch, Redear, Channel Cat, & Grass Carp. Whitetail Deer come onto property. Tank Blind tower stand sits on backside of the property. Custom home has amazing views of lake. Open living-dining-kitchen. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen-Monogram appliances, propane cooktop, electric ovens. 2 car att carport-closed in storage. Spr sys-low flow heads. Inground pool-LED lights & waterfall. 24'X12'+- storage bldg. 50'X40'+- metal shop. Property fenced & cross fenced.
5 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $2,998,500
