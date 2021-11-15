5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $479,900

Welcome Home! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two living areas and an upstairs game room area offers so much space for the money! The inviting floor plan includes a fireplace for winter nights, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a downstairs primary suite with a spectacular soaking tub and walk in shower. Complete with a privacy fenced yard and large back patio, you'll find it easy to say yes to this address!