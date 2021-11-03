Unique large home on over 10 acres in Robinson is ready for you to put the finishing touches on it! Situated on a tree-lined lot with a fully stocked tank, the possibilities are endless at 607 E Moonlight. The home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (three of which are en-suite), 2 kitchens, 2 breakfast areas, 2 living rooms, a formal dining room, an office, hobby room, and large laundry room that includes two washer and two dryer hookups. This home would be for multi-generational family living or as an investment property. Floorplan is setup in such a way that you could rent out one side of the house and live in the other, or even rent out multiple rooms (several bedrooms have private entrance from outside). Two large partially finished sunrooms on the back of the house could be converted to additional living spaces. Detached garage has its own HVAC and serves as a great workshop. Tank stocked with big bass, catfish and perch. Slab behind house where old barn used to be. Potential to subdivide land and build other homes. You can get creative with this one but you have to see it to appreciate the potential! Priced to sell!
5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $479,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
Amy and Mark Sauer plan on Nov. 13 to open a franchise of Bitty & Beau’s, an expanding company that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
Police on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that sent a crowd at a party early Sunday morning scrambling for safety, McLennan C…
It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game start…
A Waco man who police say killed his disabled 10-year-old son last month by slitting his throat was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.
Sharonda Johnson woke up Saturday not long after midnight as someone kicked the door to her smoke-filled apartment.
Fifteen households were displaced early Saturday after a fast-moving fire destroyed a building at the Abbey Glenn apartments, 700 S. Fourth St…