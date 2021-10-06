Unique large home on over 10 acres in Robinson is ready for you to put the finishing touches on it! Situated on a tree-lined lot with a fully stocked tank, the possibilities are endless at 607 E Moonlight. The home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (three of which are en-suite), 2 kitchens, 2 breakfast areas, 2 living rooms, a formal dining room, an office, hobby room, and large laundry room that includes two washer and two dryer hookups. This home would be for multi-generational family living or as an investment property. Floorplan is setup in such a way that you could rent out one side of the house and live in the other, or even rent out multiple rooms (several bedrooms have private entrance from outside). Two large partially finished sunrooms on the back of the house could be converted to additional living spaces. Detached garage has its own HVAC and serves as a great workshop. Tank stocked with big bass, catfish and perch. Slab behind house where old barn used to be. Potential to subdivide land and build other homes. You can get creative with this one but you have to see it to appreciate the potential! Priced to sell!
5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $490,000
