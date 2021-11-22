Welcome home to 545 Hunton Lane! This exquisite 2015 custom home in a highly sought-after neighborhood features open concept living with a beautiful stone fireplace and a dream kitchen with massive island, granite countertops, commercial grade gas range, wine fridge. Downstairs you’ll find three spacious guest bedrooms, an office, and the grand isolated master suite with two large walk-in closets, dual vanities, large soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. One full guest bath and two half baths are also on the main floor. Upstairs you’ll find a 600 sqft private bonus room that can be used as a gameroom, second living area or 5th bedroom, and includes a full bath and storage space. Additional features of this beautiful home include crown molding throughout, tankless water heater, gutters, whole house water filtration system and foam insulation throughout the home. Step onto the back patio and enjoy the breathtaking outdoor space complete with fireplace, heated pool and hot tub by Elite Pools, and gas grill. Situated on over a half acre, this property also includes an attached 2-car garage plus a detached 2-car garage that can serve as a workshop. Minutes away from hospitals, shopping, and a short drive from Baylor and downtown Waco, this gorgeous home has everything you’re looking for!
5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $625,000
