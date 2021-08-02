5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $730,000

Beautiful, new construction!!!! single family residential home, by RR Custom Homes LLC. With more that 3000 sf that sits on 1.34 of an acre 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two story, completely fence, in the quiet city of Robinson. This new construction features walk in pantry, granite marble tops, elegant white custom made cabinetry, breakfast area, out door grill and much!! Much!!! More. Make your appointment to come see this beautiful home today.