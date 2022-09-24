5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $780,000

ROBINSON’S BEST KEPT SECRET! This beautiful new home is situated on 1.34 acres about a peaceful street with a scenic and traffic-free drive through the Brazos River Valley towards town (only 5 min to Hwy 6/Loop 340; 10 min to I-35; and 15 min to Downtown Waco & Baylor Campus). Why sign up for the fuss of gated communities and HOAs if you don’t have to? On this lot, you are king/queen and have plenty of room to raise your family, work, or even add a garden, pool, or any other accoutrement your heart desires. Gigabit internet, no problem for those that need to WFH. The house is the last of a trio of custom homes professionally engineered, architected and constructed to take advantage of this unique location. Inside the home, you will find a high-end floor plan and top-notch finishes. The house is spray-foam insulated and equipped with dueling AC units to provide superior cooling and efficiency in the Central Texas climate. Schedule an appointment today and come see this one-of-kind opportunity.