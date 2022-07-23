5 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $880,000

ANOTHER, GREAT BUILD! Located in Robinson TX on Linda Porte Addition. Magnificent, farm style home in 1.34 acre 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, breakfast area, dinning, kitchen, high ceiling living room with plenty of natural light. Two fire place, a full equip out door grill to spend the weekend with family and friends. Stone, hardier boar thought the out side of the home. Quarts counters in kitchen, sinks bathrooms, tile showers with glass doors, custom made cabinetry thought the hole house. Ready for a new family to own.