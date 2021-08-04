UNBELIEVABLE!!! The best way to describe this enormous five bedroom six baths stunning home with over 7000 sq ft of comfortable living in the gated community of Austin Colony. Where do you begin? Let's start with the scenic drive up to this spacious home nestled on over an acre. Give yourself time to explore each room and detail.The floor to ceiling windows provide a dramatic backdrop in the formal living and dining area. For the gourmet cook the exquisite kitchen with the center island is accented by beautiful ceramic tile, hammered farm kitchen sink,high end appliances, double gas oven, cabinets galore, huge over sized pantry which is a room of it's own that leaves nothing to be desired. French doors lead to a large open covered patio where everyone can spread out. The privacy fence on the back of the property is 8 feet and the side privacy fence is 6 feet. Another great feature is that the theater room is insulated giving you the extra secluded sound. The isolated master suite is one of a kind with two sitting areas, his and her completely separate bathrooms, huge walk-in closets and handicap accessible. Of course all of the energy efficient features includes spray foam insulation, two tankless water heaters, insulated garage door, heated and cooled storage room inside the garage. Even the four legged family members have their own room and shower. You will not feel cramped in this home, with every bedroom having it's own bathroom. See for yourself all the extras this home has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,500,000
