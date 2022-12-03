5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,600,000

Texas Ranch Real Estate offering acreage with privacy and includes both an approx 5433 sq ft barndominium and an approx 1493 sq ft guest house. Escape the city, while still being convenient to Waco, and enjoy more peaceful and relaxing living. As you drive in to your estate you will drive by your 12+ acres zoned agriculture toward your luxury barndominium sitting on another 5 acres. Barndo has 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths inside. Open gourmet kitchen that flows from the living area to the expansive outdoor kitchen and patio with a cozy fireplace. Of course the out door area would not be complete without a sparkling pool and hot tub nestled among the trees. And don't miss the basketball court on the other side of the pool's privacy fence. The home even has it's on theater room with wet bar for watching those Sunday afternoon football games, your favorite movie, or playing your games. Multiple offices are available for study or work. There is even a walk-in foam insulated attic that is ready for your storage needs or can easily be finished into additional living space for an exercise room or whatever you desire. This home even has a hidden safe room. I could go on and on about all the wonderful features in this home such as the second floor balcony overlooking the pool area and the many trees, but I need to talk about the full size guest house on the property. The approx 1493 sq ft guest house is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an open kitchen. The guest house could be used for extended family or as an income producing property (rental or vacation rental).