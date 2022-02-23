Stunning does not begin to describe this one-of-a-kind Cameron Park Estate. Located in historic Cameron Park, 410 Rice Avenue is a sight to behold. Boasting 5,043 square feet in the main house and a 990 square foot guest house, you will have plenty of room to entertain. And oh the entertaining you could do in this 3 story, 5 bedroom / 5.5 bath piece of Waco history. You and your guests will be welcomed by the warm glow of Bevolo gas lanterns and the wide front porch. Prepare to be amazed upon entering this magnificent home. You and your guests will surely enjoy the hand-painted mural by artist Sean Oswald depicting scenes from Waco and Cameron Park. This stunning home was completely remodeled in 2018 and no expense was spared bringing this historic home back to its original glory. Beautiful chandeliers adorn the rooms of this estate like beautiful jewelry. This lovely home is the perfect combination of form and function with its historic grandeur and modern amenities and features. Speaking of features, 410 Rice Avenue features Sonos flush mount speakers throughout, Sub-Zero paneled refrigerator and freezer, stainless steel La Cornue range with polished brass, Newport Brass pot filler and so many more! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of Waco history.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsi…
A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
Let me point out a trend within a trend that I think might be significant.
A 19-year-old Woodway man pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met last year on social media.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Waco police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage athlete who attended University High School, marking the school’s second shootin…