5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,799,000

Stunning does not begin to describe this one-of-a-kind Cameron Park Estate. Located in historic Cameron Park, 410 Rice Avenue is a sight to behold. Boasting 5,043 square feet in the main house and a 990 square foot guest house, you will have plenty of room to entertain. And oh the entertaining you could do in this 3 story, 5 bedroom / 5.5 bath piece of Waco history. You and your guests will be welcomed by the warm glow of Bevolo gas lanterns and the wide front porch. Prepare to be amazed upon entering this magnificent home. You and your guests will surely enjoy the hand-painted mural by artist Sean Oswald depicting scenes from Waco and Cameron Park. This stunning home was completely remodeled in 2018 and no expense was spared bringing this historic home back to its original glory. Beautiful chandeliers adorn the rooms of this estate like beautiful jewelry. This lovely home is the perfect combination of form and function with its historic grandeur and modern amenities and features. Speaking of features, 410 Rice Avenue features Sonos flush mount speakers throughout, Sub-Zero paneled refrigerator and freezer, stainless steel La Cornue range with polished brass, Newport Brass pot filler and so many more! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of Waco history.