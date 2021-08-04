5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,800,000

Main House is 2 Stories, Guest house 1 Story , 2 Story Home contains 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths, Wood Laminate floors, Carpet, and Tile Floors, Formal Dining Room Large Living area with High Ceiling, Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Area, Double Oven , and Microwave and large Pantry, 2 Car garage of 5 car garage, 2 Large Fireplaces, 1 inside and one on outside patio, Office. New Shingles and Gutters, and Cedar Privacy Fence 2021. Home is connected by walkway to Guest home by under roof walkway to large outdoor Kitchen, Granite topped Bar and large under roof Covered Patio, that opens up to 1+acre Cedar Privacy fenced Yard with Inground Salt Water Pool , Guest house has open concept , Large living and Dining area Galley type Kitchen long Breakfast bar and counter tops are granite, 1 Bedroom with a Full Bath (Tiled Shower) granite Tops, attached 3 Car Plus garage with it's own Washer & Dryer , above Garage Room or Storage . Plenty of parking space . Excellent Mother in-Law quarters or ideal for Entertainment Events. Home can be sold together with 21 +/- acres or separately.Additional acreage can be accessed through property or on 1637 China Spring Rd..