5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $146,900

Adorable 1925 Fixer! This home is a charmer as it exudes tons of original character! The original front door is a show stopper—featuring a gothic arched style with a rounded arch that comes to a point. The living room’s centerpiece is gorgeous brick fireplace with a wood burning stove insert. Original case openings and floor trim throughout. The home features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths with a upstairs room modified to be a sound room for any musicians. This house has amazing potential come see it today!