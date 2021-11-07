Adorable 1925 Fixer! This home is a charmer as it exudes tons of original character! The original front door is a show stopper—featuring a gothic arched style with a rounded arch that comes to a point. The living room’s centerpiece is gorgeous brick fireplace with a wood burning stove insert. Original case openings and floor trim throughout. The home features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths with a upstairs room modified to be a sound room for any musicians. This house has amazing potential come see it today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $146,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
Waco attorney Seth Sutton was entrapped in a murder-for-hire scheme by an overzealous undercover Waco Police officer who took advantage of the…
If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper’s home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center’s third floor.
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
Amy and Mark Sauer plan on Nov. 13 to open a franchise of Bitty & Beau’s, an expanding company that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
A Teague man who Robinson police say was involved in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges.
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
Baylor Police arrested a man on a stalking charge Tuesday after a foot chase on campus and a fight involving the victim's father, according to…
A man was shot multiple times Thursday night, and Waco Police are working to identify a suspect.