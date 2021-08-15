Check out this 1922 home located in the heart of Waco!! This home not only has a basement, but also has an isolated bedroom with a private stairwell, and 2 living areas! The home sits on a corner lot with an unfinished garage apartment that could bring a potential additional income to you. The character you find in this home is rare. Where do you find a house updated enough to live in but is still has many areas that you can add your own magical touch? The wood floors have been restored beautifully and the main stairwell is a must see with beautiful natural lighting. Call and schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900
-
- Updated
