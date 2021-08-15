 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

Check out this 1922 home located in the heart of Waco!! This home not only has a basement, but also has an isolated bedroom with a private stairwell, and 2 living areas! The home sits on a corner lot with an unfinished garage apartment that could bring a potential additional income to you. The character you find in this home is rare. Where do you find a house updated enough to live in but is still has many areas that you can add your own magical touch? The wood floors have been restored beautifully and the main stairwell is a must see with beautiful natural lighting. Call and schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert