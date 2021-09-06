 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,900

5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 100 year old 2 story home with 12' ceilings. Updated kitchen, newer appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, laundry room, very large bedrooms, on a corner lot. Excellent home for large family or students at Baylor or MCC. Priced to sell.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert