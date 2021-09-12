 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $224,900

Drastic price reduction!!! This home is a classic. Built in 1924, it has 5 bedrooms and 2.1 baths. The smallest bedroom is downstairs and used for staff. The 4 upstairs bedrooms are large rooms. The essence of luxury with a wrap around cement porch. The washroom is off the kitchen and is large enough to be used as a pantry. Huge yard is great for entertaining. Double wide back gate allows parking on back drive. Roof is relatively new.This is a must see and will sell fast.

