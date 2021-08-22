5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 100 year old 2 story home with 12' ceilings. Updated kitchen, newer appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, laundry room, very large bedrooms, on a corner lot. Excellent home for large family or students at Baylor or MCC. Priced to sell.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000
-
- Updated
