5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $230,000

Rare find!! This charming home has 5 bed rooms and 3 bath rooms located on a cul-de-sac. Three beds and 2 full baths down stairs, upstairs 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, this home has plenty of space for a large or growing family. Fully privacy fenced backyard that offers plenty of space for pets and kids to play. Located close to all shopping and restaurants you won't want to miss out on this one!

