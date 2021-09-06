 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $242,500

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $242,500

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $242,500

Southwest CHARMER right here in the Heart of Central Texas - this SPACIOUS 2500 sq ft, 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has tons of character and even more color! Downstairs you will find an open concept kitchen/living/dining as well as the master suite and office or 5th bedroom. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and a loft perfect for a movie/game room. Landscaping is designed to be low to no maintenance. Exterior features include: A decorative iron fence and gazebo, eye-catching fountain, covered parking, and two storage buildings.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert