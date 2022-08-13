5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

Great new listing in Gholson just a block away from the Brazos River! Sitting on just under an acre lot, this 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home is move in ready for a new family!! With tons of space for everyone, this home offers great closet space and an open concept floor plan. The main living, kitchen, and dining room have beautiful natural light that pours in through the windows creating a comfortable feeling and is perfect to entertain family and friends. The large maser suite has a huge ensuite bathroom with walk in closet. As a fantastic bonus, there is a 26X30 sq ft shop on a concrete foundation that is the perfect workshop for the new lucky owner! This property is a great opportunity so do not let this one pass you by! Contact us today for your personal showing!