Great new listing in Gholson just a block away from the Brazos River! Sitting on just under an acre lot, this 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home is move in ready for a new family!! With tons of space for everyone, this home offers great closet space and an open concept floor plan. The main living, kitchen, and dining room have beautiful natural light that pours in through the windows creating a comfortable feeling and is perfect to entertain family and friends. The large maser suite has a huge ensuite bathroom with walk in closet. As a fantastic bonus, there is a 26X30 sq ft shop on a concrete foundation that is the perfect workshop for the new lucky owner! This property is a great opportunity so do not let this one pass you by! Contact us today for your personal showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Everyone has an opinion about Brittney Griner.
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper.
A 23-year-old died and a 21-year-old was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a single-vehicle rollover, after they were seen turning doughnuts in a truck, according to DPS.
One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a s…
John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's breakup, and more trending news
Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer. Get that and more trending news here.
No, that is not a mirage. All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days.
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials.
A Waco family of three died Tuesday in a fiery wreck south of Rosebud after the driver swerved out of his lane on U.S. Highway 77 and hit a tr…
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-relate…
When it’s time to question a line call in West this season, it’ll be a different coach beckoning over her captain to pass along a question to …