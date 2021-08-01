5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

Drastic reduction!!! This home is a classic. Built in 1924, it has 5 bedrooms and 2.1 baths. The smallest bedroom is downstairs and used to be staff quarters. The essence of luxury with a wrap around cement porch. The washroom is off the kitchen and large enough to also be a pantry. Huge yard is great for entertaining. Double wide gate in fence for rear parking. The backyard has the foundation for a garage. The roof is relatively new. This is a must see and will sell fast. Listing agent is owner of the property Take the 17th street exit off of Interstate 35 and go Northwest. 17th street turns into Homan Avenue. 2401 is further up on the right.