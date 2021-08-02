 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $255,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $255,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $255,000

This lovely home includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, tall ceilings, huge bedrooms, oversized closets, opportunity for a downstairs primary bedroom and an upstairs primary bedroom. centrally located in China Spring ISD.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert