5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

LOOKING FOR THAT SPACIOUS HOME WITH TWO MASTER SUITES! LOOK NO MORE 1615 ALEXANDER IS THAT GEM! PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR GROWING FAMILY! CLOSE TO SHOPPING!! Perfect for residence to or add to your investment portfolio! Airbnb or VRBO this property. This home can bring joy, or be income producing property! Seller has put love and care into this home!! Ready for you to transform into your dream home!