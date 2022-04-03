LOOKING FOR THAT SPACIOUS HOME WITH TWO MASTER SUITES! LOOK NO MORE 1615 ALEXANDER IS THAT GEM! PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR GROWING FAMILY! CLOSE TO SHOPPING!! Perfect for residence to or add to your investment portfolio! Airbnb or VRBO this property. This home can bring joy, or be income producing property! Seller has put love and care into this home!! Ready for you to transform into your dream home!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco attempted murder, Fort Worth homicide charges added against man arrested in shootout with police
Police filed an additional charge of attempted murder against the Waco man they said exchanged gunfire Tuesday night with officers serving war…
If absence truly makes the heart grow fonder, then how do you explain Brittney Griner’s relationship with Baylor fans?
The creators of a new kayak launch on the Middle Bosque River near Lake Waco hope it will bring new anglers and paddlers to a spot previously known mostly to insiders.
Roll a bowling ball, smack a golf ball and have a ball watching movies, maybe a film festival featuring “Caddyshack,” “Tin Cup” and “The Big Lebowski.”
Federal judge keeps ex-Baylor coach Art Briles in Title IX lawsuit involving domestic violence by player
A federal judge Wednesday rejected a motion by former Baylor University head football Coach Art Briles to dismiss him as a defendant in a Titl…
A driver was injured after crashing through a fence Thursday morning at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School on Cobbs Drive, Waco Fire Department…
A Waco man wanted on several warrants surrendered after barricading himself in a South Waco home late Tuesday and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.
Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
An amended agreement between Transformation Waco and the Waco Independent School District that would have extended their contract through 2024…