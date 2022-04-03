 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

LOOKING FOR THAT SPACIOUS HOME WITH TWO MASTER SUITES! LOOK NO MORE 1615 ALEXANDER IS THAT GEM! PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR GROWING FAMILY! CLOSE TO SHOPPING!! Perfect for residence to or add to your investment portfolio! Airbnb or VRBO this property. This home can bring joy, or be income producing property! Seller has put love and care into this home!! Ready for you to transform into your dream home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert