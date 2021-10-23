 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $319,900

  • Updated
This amazing home in Waco is a charmer! Kitchen features a center island, tons of cabinets, countertop space with a built-in microwave and other appliances. Don't miss your opportunity to see this home situated in the friendly community of Brentwood. Home offers an airy layout with inviting colors. 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths with master bath including walk in closets, dual vanity, a relaxing bath tub, and a separate shower, there is a separate laundry room and large living area, 2 car space attached garage, patio and a fenced backyard perfect for entertaining.

News Alert