5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $319,999

Welcome to 'The Heart of Waco', built in 1906 and more radiant than ever! With over 3,000 well-conditioned square feet, this home is a diamond in the rough. Walking through the home the first thing noticed is the tall ceilings and HUGE rooms. Secondly, you'll notice beautiful hardwood all through-out the house with features like the 5 foot by 8 foot sliding full-wood door. With two stories inside this spacious home, you can virtually find whatever you're looking for, whether that be a relaxing night in or hosting for family and friends!