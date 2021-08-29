 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,000

Parents/ Investor Buyers!!! Located less than a mile from Baylor University!!! This 5 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath was built in 2012 for the college life. Open kitchen and living room, large bedrooms, walk in closets. Currently leased for $2,500 per month through 5/20/2022. Available for Fall 2022. Call today!

