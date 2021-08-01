Looking for a truly Historical home in Waco, Texas? This could be it. This home was built in 1906 and has many unique features including hardwood floors, interior transom windows, claw foot tubs in each of the three bathrooms, intricate carving on wooden staircase, and even an outdoor “summer kitchen” shed that could be restored. The main level features a huge sunroom across the back, breakfast area, kitchen, big walk in pantry, formal dining room, formal living area, family room with fireplace, Entry parlor with a fireplace, a full bathroom and one bedroom with its own private bathroom. There is a secret room, but you will have to ask about that. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, another big bathroom with tub and separate shower, a flex room or 5th bedroom and large utility room. Make sure you notice all of the roomy closets. The electrical and plumbing have been updated and the exterior has been recently painted. Come take a look and make this historic treasure your very own.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $334,000
