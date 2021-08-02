5 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 full size kitchens, complete with a running AirBnb next door! You will find this is a quiet relaxing place that is full of outdoor life. The 5 bedroom home has been updated with wood flooring and custom cabinets and granite throughout. The 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, part of the 5 bedroom added onto this property could be used as a mother-in-law suite, extra rooms, or an additional income producing property! The up and running AirBNb named the Coffee Bean Cottage is nestled in a cluster of trees which is surrounded by a small flower garden, small patio/pavilion with picnic table and lounge seating for 6. In the Spring/early Summer, enjoy picking mulberries right on the property...a perfect topping for a bowl of ice cream! In the Spring, Fall and Winter months, relax around the firepit and watch the lightning bugs as you create your very own S'more! The Coffee Bean Cottage comfortably sleeps 4 and is noticed for its quaint rustic “barn door” look yet has all the comfortable modern amenities. You’ll have your own private bedroom “suite” with its very own sliding barn door for privacy. Both the bedroom and the living room come equipped with built-in USB plugs to handle all your charging needs.There is also a kitchenette with sink. In the bathroom, also with a matching sliding barn door, you’ll be welcomed by a large walk-in shower ready to wash away any stress the day may have brought! With an on-Demand tankless water heater, your shower will always be hot. Hurry, before someone snags this one up! The opportunities are endless!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000
