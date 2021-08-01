5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $359,900

Beautiful property in the heart of Waco built in 1923 with a large house that has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This home has some unique and stunning features including detailed crown molding, built in features throughout the home, and wood flooring that really stand out. The isolated primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a separate shower on the main floor along with another bedroom and bathroom. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, a living area, computer nook and a office/library. The kitchen has a lot of storage with an attached breakfast nook for your morning coffee and entertaining guests. Also, other features include a formal living room and dining room area, two wood burning fireplaces, and a lot of open space through out. Mature trees are located in the backyard along with a garage and storage area. Balcony that comes off of one of the bedrooms upstairs that could double as a carport. Come take a tour of this gorgeous home that you will want to make your own!