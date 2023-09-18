This architecturally historic and personally designed home is featured in the book Historic homes of Waco, Texas as the Birch and Pearl Easterwood house in the lovely Provident Heights addition. This historic two-story home has many Easterwood details thru-out including colonial columns at the front, dormers, plaster walls, french doors, a rare two car garage in the 1920's with living quarters above the garage, wood burning fireplace, original wood floors, high ceilings, natural light with multiple windows in every room, built in glass bookcases, glass cabinets in kitchen, custom crown molding, antique lighting, and built in hutch. Provident Heights neighborhood offers prime proximity to all that Waco has to offer. The garage apartment could be a home office, or additional income from a short-term rental. This home is surrounded by a landscaped yard and towering shade trees on a large corner lot. This is truly a unique opportunity. Pictures pending.