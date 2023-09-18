This architecturally historic and personally designed home is featured in the book Historic homes of Waco, Texas as the Birch & Pearl Easterwood house in the lovely Provident Heights addition. This historic 2-story home has man details thru-out including colonial columns at the front, dormers, plaster walls, french doors, a rare 2-car garage w/living quarters above the garage, WBFP, original wood floors, high ceilings, natural light, built ins throughout, custom crown molding, antique lighting, and 4 french doors that lead to a large covered porch. The "sleeping porch" that has been converted to a bedroom w/closet. The roof was replaced 3 years ago. Part of the original roof was left in place around the dormers and garage. The walls, ceilings, windows, doors & floors have all been purposely designed & restored back to a prominent 1920's Waco home. This home is surrounded by a landscaped yard & towering shade trees on a large corner lot. This is truly a wonderful & unique opportunity.