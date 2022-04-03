5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

Old world charm with a modern touch! This classic 1920s era home is centrally located in the heart of Waco and was completely renovated in 2015. The updates include an open floor plan, updated electrical, new kitchen and bathroom plumbing, and new double hung windows throughout the home. The modern kitchen includes a large pantry with a barn door, granite countertops, custom cabinets, wine fridge, and stainless steel appliances. The ensuite master bathroom boasts a dual vanity with granite countertops, tiled shower and custom cabinetry. The spacious backyard includes an automatic gate, garage, and a patio complete with pergola. This turn-key home is only minutes from shopping, downtown and the Baylor campus. Schedule your appointment today!