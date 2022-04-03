 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

Old world charm with a modern touch! This classic 1920s era home is centrally located in the heart of Waco and was completely renovated in 2015. The updates include an open floor plan, updated electrical, new kitchen and bathroom plumbing, and new double hung windows throughout the home. The modern kitchen includes a large pantry with a barn door, granite countertops, custom cabinets, wine fridge, and stainless steel appliances. The ensuite master bathroom boasts a dual vanity with granite countertops, tiled shower and custom cabinetry. The spacious backyard includes an automatic gate, garage, and a patio complete with pergola. This turn-key home is only minutes from shopping, downtown and the Baylor campus. Schedule your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert