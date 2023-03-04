Check out this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large open concept, living area opens into the kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island with sink and seating area, and pantry. Many windows that provide lots of natural light throughout. The laundry room, half bath, and living areas are on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower. The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with large vanity and combo tub/shower. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.