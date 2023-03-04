Check out this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large open concept, living area opens into the kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island with sink and seating area, and pantry. Many windows that provide lots of natural light throughout. The laundry room, half bath, and living areas are on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower. The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with large vanity and combo tub/shower. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Locals of a certain age will remember Waco's Steak and Ale, dimly lighted with a great salad bar, plush seating, good but reasonably priced st…
He never set foot in Waco before attending Baylor, and never returned. But it made an impression, the elementary school music teacher leaving …
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
City officials are considering a new lake on Waco Creek as part of a park planned next to the former Floyd Casey Stadium site.