5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

Looking for a large home in the China Spring school district? This is it. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has plenty of space for the whole family. This home sits on .206 acre corner lot. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite counter tops; double oven, dishwasher, cooktop. Secluded primary suite with ample closet space, double vanity, separate tub/shower. Two bedrooms and bath, half bath on first floor. Two bedrooms, bath, and loft area on the second floor. Don't miss out. This is the perfect home for entertaining and getting the family together.