5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000

Great 5 bedroom, 5 1.2 bath home near Baylor University!! Excellent investment opportunity or a home for your student. This home has recent updates including paint and flooring. Open living with kitchen open to living area. Concrete flooring in kitchen, living room and hallway downstairs. Upstairs has a great flex room for extra living or a studying area with adjoined outdoor covered patio. Very well maintained home.

