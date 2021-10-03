(Guest house is 1120 sf for a total of 3,300 sf). Welcome home to your Waco wonderland nestled between amazing mature trees in the established Brookview Hills neighborhood. Just minutes from town is your tastefully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with a whole guest house! You will love the attention to detail with this renovation, from the upscale light fixtures, to the kitchen hardware, to the incredible wood counters and kitchen island. The paneling in the living areas is not your grandma’s paneling; every detail of this incredible home gives a unique and fresh vibe. There is plenty of room for entertaining in the main house, and a bonus 2 bed, 1 bath guest house with a full kitchen AND a fireplace! What else could you ask for in a guest house? The primary bedroom in the main house boasts an amazing bathroom with beautiful finishes and a large walk-in shower. So much natural light throughout, coupled with the hardwood gives the home a clean and fresh feeling, while the outdoor living space makes you feel right at home in your little slice of Waco. The two-car garage has plenty of storage for vehicles (and the inevitable junk we all tend to hold onto), and the sidewalks out front connect you to your neighborhood in a way you will truly enjoy. This gorgeous updated home will not last long, make it yours before someone else does! *Some images have been virtually staged*
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $394,900
