 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000

A place to call home ! This beautiful 5 bedroom/2.5 bath home gives the entire family plenty of room to spread out. With an open-concept, living/kitchen you can be the life of the party, no matter where you land. This home features 2 living areas, master bedroom with an office space plus half bath downstairs, with the remaining 4 bedrooms upstairs. Storage? Lots of storage! The backyard is fully fenced with a covered back porch and backyard firepit area for entertaining family and friends! This home is located in China Spring ISD, and a must see! Call for an appointment today...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert