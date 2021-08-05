5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $395,000

Big and beautiful family home in the desirable China Spring ISD. Pulling into the driveway you will be delighted with this beautifully landscaped and maintained front yard and two story home. The first floor features a separate and quiet office, a dining room for your family gatherings. One bedroom and a full size bathroom. A large open concept living room, kitchen and breakfast room with lots of windows for watching the kids playing in the lovely backyard with a covered patio. Upstairs is all about family time. Three additional secondary bedrooms and one full bathroom surround a large game room. The main bedroom and bathroom is large enough to relax and retreat at the end of a busy day. As you are walking through this home you will be delighted by the abundance of closet space, the beautiful vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances and SMARTHOME features including a keyless entry front door, 7" HD Touchscreen Security and SMARTHOME control panel and video doorbell. Located on a family friendly street this is the place you will want to call Home. Seller's are willing to look at all reasonable offers. BOM. Buyers buyer was unable to secure financing. Inspection completed. No repairs were requested.