5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,900

Beautifully designed 5 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian Style Home from the 1900's! Step into the "Parlor" that hosts a lovely non-wood burning fireplace and seating/storage to enjoy that "Best Seller" while enjoying the luxury of Original Hardwood Floors. Large Dining Room comes with a second non-wood burning fireplace and "Pocket Doors" before passing thru to the "Butlers Pantry" for entertaining out of this recently remodeled kitchen with an abundance of custom cabinets and a top of the line gas range and quiet dishwasher. The upper floor boasts a historic "Sleeping Porch" for the modern or historic pleasure-seeker, whether used for an upstairs private patio leading out of your bedroom or taking advantage of those cool, fall nights for the best sleep you have ever had. Some extra gems include a Covered Wrap Around Porch, Some Original Wood Doors, Spacious Rooms, Large Laundry Room, Enormous Backyard and tons of Natural Light. This home has a calm, sophisticated updated feel with a historic design while preserving the sought out open floor plan for family comfort. Updates include but are not limited to: 1)Roof replaced 1 1/2 years ago, new windows in laundry room and kitchen 2)New spray foam in the walls 3)New stainless appliances in the kitchen, Gas range, microwave, 3 drawer quiet dishwasher, pot filler, farmhouse sink 4)Upstairs bath new heated floor, new shower and vanity 5) New windows in sleeping porch/balcony upstairs that roll out 6) Refinished hardwood floors throughout home with the exception of the office and it is laminate. 7) Sliding doors and molding all have new coats of stain 8) New tile, ceiling fan and tankless water heater in laundry room 9) New can lighting in several rooms. This home sits on a double lot.