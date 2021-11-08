 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $405,000

Welcome Home! Room to spread out-check! With five large bedrooms and three and a half baths--there is room for the entire family! This home has two separate living areas-one upstairs and one downstairs. The kitchen is ready for the chef in your family with double ovens and several eating areas--and a dining room. Entertaining in this home is grand and the layout is fantastic for hosting family and friends for Holidays or gatherings. Nice backyard for your furry friends or kids to play and the neighborhood sidewalks make for wonderful evening strolls. This home has so much to offer--it is a must see! Make your appointment today!

