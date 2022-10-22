 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $405,000

This home has all the space you need with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, an office, and two dining areas. The spacious master bedroom is isolated downstairs. The home office is also downstairs just inside the entry. Upstairs you'll find 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It’s also a short walk to the community pond, playground, and splash pad!

