5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $410,000

Hello Friends! Is this your future home? A BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom 4 full bath home located within the Chimney Hill Addition just 5 minutes away from Waco Lake and 5 minutes to Downtown Waco! This home has a beautiful kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops with an island that faces an additional living space that is perfect for entertaining large groups, a playroom, or an additional living room! Oh, and the pantry is amazing! Located downstairs is a spacious main bedroom that has its own private entrance and the bathroom has separate vanities, a separate whirlpool tub, shower, 2 large walk-in closets, and an additional room that can be an office or bedroom with hallway storage and a full bathroom. The upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms each with a full bathroom. The backyard is wonderful for entertaining or just to relax with friends/family! Take a moment and check out this amazing home!