5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $410,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with lots of great room for everyone in the family! This home includes 3187 sq ft.! Midway ISD and this location just can't be beat! Sendero Springs neighborhood is close to shopping, health care facilities, and easy access to I35. Current owners have taken wonderful care of every inch of this home. New hardwood floors in a spacious dinning room as soon as you enter the home. Large open living concept with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is spacious with great storage, island and bar area. So many great features and upgrades including a new water filtration system and a new dishwasher. The pantry is off the kitchen area leading into the large laundry room. Full bath and guest room on main floor. The beautiful banister stairway leads to an open loft area that could be an extra play space, school or study area, additional media or office space. Use the additional 3 bedrooms upstairs or convert one into an office space. The master suite is upstairs as well but feels somewhat secluded from the additional rooms with this great floor plan. Wonderful closet space and a nice spacious bath with separate shower and tub area. All rooms have large closets in this home and extra storage to keep things tidy. Carpet installed in 2019 and professionally cleaned. Backyard has an above ground Kayak pool with draw bridge type staircase to gain access on the deck for entertaining your pool guests! The raised beds with irrigation will allow you to start your own garden. Plenty of space to make memories in this beautiful home. Come see all this space and fantastic floor plan for yourself.