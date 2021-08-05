5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $449,900

Like new home in Foxborough subdivision in China Spring ISD. This 5BR/3BA home features open living/kitchen concept with formal dining and office. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances to include, double oven, built in cook top, microwave and dishwasher, disposal, large pantry, and large granite island. The upstairs master suite is isolated with dual vanities, separate tub, separate shower and a massive walk in closet. Upstairs computer nook and game room or upstairs second living space. Great views from the guest bedroom balcony. Arlo security system. Sprinkler system in front and backyard. Covered patio and privacy fenced backyard. Three car, front entry garage. A must see at $449,900