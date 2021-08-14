5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $474,900

Wait No More! This is it! 5 Beautiful bedrooms , 3 bathrooms with Gorgeous Master Suite upstairs includes walk in closet, separate shower and wonderful soaking tub. Guest bedroom downstairs. Spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Great open concept Kitchen/ Den combo with large bar for entertaining or family time. Formal Dining room is beautiful also. This home has it all. Relax in your inviting outdoor spa. Home is also equipped with its own money saving solar panels. Put this one on your list it's a must see!!