Welcome to The Bear Den! This rare turn-key investment opportunity comes fully furnished and is currently a functioning Airbnb (zoned O-3). The home is just minutes from downtown and offers 5 huge bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. This includes an attached mother-in-law suite with a generously sized bedroom, updated bathroom, full bonus kitchen, separate living area, and a private entrance. This 1930s home has been beautifully updated while still preserving many of the original design features that make this home unique! Durable vinyl plank flooring covers most of the 1st floor where you’ll find the main living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath / laundry room, and mother-in-law suite. Hardwood flooring covers most of the 2nd floor where you’ll find 4 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A brand-new HVAC system was just installed earlier this year. The property provides ample parking, a large garage, and guests will enjoy a private outdoor area with a grill and a hot tub! This property is already cash flow positive with current guests booked through 1/3/2022. Call today for a tour of this rare opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $475,000
