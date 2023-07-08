This FABULOUS 5 bed, 3 bath home is available and move-in ready! The sellers spared no expense on the amount of detail, care and effort put into this home. Featuring high ceilings and 3.5" crown molding throughout, beautiful shiplap accent walls in the family room and formal dining, updated light fixtures throughout, fresh paint and a brand new roof (June 2023). The gourmet kitchen is a bright, amazing space to cook, create, and host. Featuring double ovens, granite countertops, large island, tile backsplash, tall cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, beautiful walk-in pantry shared with the large mudroom/ laundry room. The kitchen opens to the dining area and spacious family room with lots of natural light. The upstairs master suite offers great views from the balcony, bathroom double vanity, deep soaking tub, walk-in shower and impressive master closet. Three other bedrooms are located off the huge playroom/media room/ man-cave/ flex space. Another bedroom and full bath downstairs (would make a great mother-in-law suite or guest room). All of the bedrooms have excellent closet space. The 3-car front entry garage offers plenty of room for a workbench, tools, kayak, bikes, etc... This beautiful home is perfectly positioned on a huge corner lot with a Texas-sized privacy fenced backyard which is awesome for entertaining or just relaxing under the large covered patio. There’s plenty of space for the kiddos and pets to run and play or beat the summer heat in the sparkling 30 ft round 5-foot-deep swimming pool (2.5 ft in ground). All of this AND within the exemplary China Spring school district! There is seriously too much to say about this AMAZING home, you simply must come check it out!