Welcome home to the Villages at Twin Rivers Windsor Park! New Emerald homes are located off of Highway 84 and Speegleville Road. This golf course community is conveniently close to a multitude of attractions and recreational areas including shopping, dining and Midway ISD schools.Emerald Homes offers stunning homes that combine luxury andfunction. We pride ourselves on skillful craftsmanship and elegant features that will enrich your unique home. Come explore The Villages at Twin Rivers and find your livable luxury today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $485,855
Related to this story
Most Popular
An aggravated sexual assault of a child trial took a number of unusual twists and turns before it ended Monday night with a hung jury and a mistrial.
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made good on his threat to take public entities that adopted masking rules to court Monday, suing four Waco-…
A Waco man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for his role in the December 2017 shooting death of his first cousin.
A small crew stood outside La Michoacana Meat Market under construction at 2210 W. Waco Drive, and the consensus was it would open in December.
Experts say overlapping causes are behind the snowballing hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in this part of Central Texas, which is higher tha…
The family of a 4-year-old Robinson boy who lost both hands in a farm implement accident last year is suing the Bryan farm equipment company t…
The biggest pieces of Midway Independent School District's $148 million puzzle to accommodate brisk population growth will be in place by the …
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A 20-year-old Waco man who bit another man on the shoulder and stabbed him twice in the back during an altercation in which the man later died…